James L.C. Martinez, 79, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - James L.C. Martinez, 79, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on July 16, 2022.

James “Jim” was born December 15, 1942 to the late Leopold and Evelyn (James) Martinez of Syracuse, New York. Jim married the love of his life, Rosemary Sweeney, on September 3, 1960. Jim attended school in Marcellus, New York. Following his marriage, Jim worked various jobs until 1964 when he began working for SUNY Potsdam in building maintenance. Jim continued his career at SUNY Potsdam for 38 years and retired in 2002.

Jim loved helping people. He was extremely generous with his time and money. He strongly believed in Jesus’ words at Matthew 6:3 “When you are making gifts of mercy, do not let your right hand know what your left hand is doing.” Jim enjoyed keeping a well-manicured lawn and he was an avid recycler, finding new and different ways to repurpose and reinvent most everything. Jim had a marvelous penchant for corny jokes and a deep love of trivia. He was a dedicated Jeopardy fan and was often found reciting his newfound knowledge to whoever would listen. Jim had a lifelong love of steam locomotives and was continually reading and educating himself about them, collecting memorabilia, and visiting any train museums he could find.

Jim was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1958 and was an active member of the Potsdam Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Jim is survived by two sons, Jay and Kimberly (Buhaj) of Warners and Jeffrey and Shanna (Trimm) of Potsdam and his grandchildren, Peter James, Rafeal, Parker, and Rachelynn.

In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his wife Rosemary in 2019 and an infant daughter, Jody.

There are no calling hours. A Memorial Talk will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Potsdam on July 30, 2022 at 1:00 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Potsdam Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses and Hospice of St. Lawrence County.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

