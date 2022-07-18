Lewis County Humane Society: Meeko

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Meeko is missing a leg. It had to be amputated after he was shot.

Despite that, Lewis County Humane Society shelter manager Amber Zehr said, he’s a sweet and loving cat.

Missing a leg doesn’t seem to slow him down any. He loves to play and explore. He’s FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus) positive, so he needs a home without other cats.

Besides Meeko, there are 19 dogs and 20 cats up for adoption. Another 23 cats are due in from foster care soon.

You can stop by the shelter to see them. You can also check out lewiscountyhumanesociety.org and the shelter’s Facebook page. The phone number is 315-376-8349.

