Linda M. Moseley, 79, formerly of Great Bend

GREAT BEND, New York (WWNY) - Linda M. Moseley, 79, formerly of the Pennock Road, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, July 16,2022 at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility in Lowville.

Linda was born on March 6,1943 in Carthage, the daughter of the late Lyle and Amelia (Gondek) Thomas. She attended schools in Great Bend and Carthage. She married Kenneth P. Moseley on March 21,1964 at the Woolworth Memorial Methodist Church in Great Bend. Kenneth, a former 35-year mechanic at Fort Drum, passed away on April 5, 2021. Linda was employed by the Carthage Central School District as a Clerical Aide for many years.

Linda loved family gatherings, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, going to the beach, taking photos of the sunset and her beloved cats.

She is survived by two sons: Scott K. (Lisa) Moseley of Cincinnatus and Kenneth S. (Kristen) Moseley of Carthage, her four grandchildren; Bethany (Tony) Hazard, Danielle (Mike) Rhubart-Rothenberger, Brandon and Zachary Moseley and great grandchildren, two sisters, Penny Thomas Ring and Sandy Worden and a brother, Kevin Thomas and nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her daughter, Lori Lynn Moseley who died on September 12, 2013.

In keeping with Linda’s wishes, she is to be cremated with a private burial in Brookside Cemetery, Watertown. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

