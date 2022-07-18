Advertisement

Michael J. White Jr., 47, of Springfield, Ohio

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 18, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WWNY) - Michael J. White, Jr. age 47 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away at Ohio Medical Center on June 27.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 23 at 11:00 AM in the Russell United Methodist Church on Pestle Street. A luncheon will follow at the Russell Fire Department also on Pestle Street.

Memorial contributions may be made to James Cancer Center Hospital or Spine and Brain Center, 460 W. 10th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43210.

Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation, Canton is assisting in the arrangements.

Michael was born September 10, 1974 in Columbus, Ohio to Michael J. (Sandy) White, Sr. of Honeoye Falls, NY and Wendy Chase (Ken) Pike of Russell, NY. He was a very loving son, brother and uncle.

He was married to Shawndra Whitaker of Galloway, OH and later divorced. In addition to his father and mother he is survived by a sister Amy White (Brent) Hatch of Elmira; two step sisters Heather and Tracy; several aunts and uncles; two nieces; one nephew; a number of step nephews and nieces; and many friends.

He was predeceased by paternal grandparents Donald and Agnes White of Pyrites, NY and maternal grandparents Sanford and Louise Chase of Russell, NY.

Michael graduated from high school from Victor, NY in 1992. He loved any sports, the outdoors and was a big movie fan. He will be remembered as a very caring person, always helping others in any way he could. He was most recently working at the Elks Golf Course in Springfield as their cook. Previously he worked as a cook at Rudy’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

