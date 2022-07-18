One fair ends, another begins

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Now that the Jefferson County Fair has ended, we have another fair to look forward to: Lewis County’s.

It runs from Tuesday through Saturday.

The cheese auction is set for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. A fireworks show is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. the same day.

The musical acts start at 6 p.m. on Friday. Jess Kellie Adams, Lonestar, and the Double Shot Polka Band will perform.

The demolition derby is a 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Rides will be every day. Wristbands to ride all day cost $35 each. They can be bought ahead of time on the fair’s website, lewiscountyfair.org.

