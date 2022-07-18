Advertisement

Rain today, hot & sunny tomorrow

Rain showers today, sunshine tomorrow
By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WWNY) - It’s going to be a sunny, hot, and humid week. After today, anyway.

Much-needed rain showers will move in this morning. Rain could be heavy at times and thunderstorms are possible.

Showers become more scattered in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Rain clears up overnight. It will be another muggy night. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

There’s a 20% chance of rain on Tuesday, the opening day of the Lewis County Fair. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with highs in the 80s.

It will be very warm on Wednesday. It will be partly sunny with highs close to 90.

Highs will be around 80 on Thursday and through the weekend.

It will be partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain Thursday, sunny Friday, mostly sunny with a small chance of rain on Saturday, and partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain on Sunday.

