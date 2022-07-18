Rosalie T. Prevost, 84, of Watertown passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Carthage Area Hospital. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rosalie T. Prevost, 84, of Watertown passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Carthage Area Hospital.

Rosalie was born in Watertown July 6, 1938, daughter of Augustine and Anna Tarzia Capone and she was a graduate of Immaculate Heart Central School. On September 7, 1957 she married Francis H. Prevost at St. Anthony’s Church with Rev. Dennis Lynch officiating. Mr. Prevost died January 29, 2021.

She enjoyed staying home and raising her family. For a time she worked at Sacred Heart School. She was a communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church and a former member of its PTA and Altar Rosary Society. Rosalie enjoyed gambling, visiting her sons in Las Vegas, and summering in the family cottage on Sherwins Bay, Pillar Point.

She is survived by her five children and their spouses, Michael J. (Jean) Prevost, Pillar Point, Karen E. (Chip) Stewart, Watertown, Robert F. (Joanna) Prevost, Las Vegas, Stephanie A. (Todd) Froysell, Clay, and Jeremy J. (Sarah) Prevost, Las Vegas; 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; brother and his wife Charles (Linda) Capone, Evans Mills; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her husband, Francis, Rosalie was predeceased by her four siblings, Marion and Augustine Capone, Joann Ossola, and Barbara Cook.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 22, at 10:00 AM at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in Rosalie’s name may be made to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 320 W. Lynde St., Watertown, NY 13601.

The family would like to thank Samaritan Medical Center’s Emergency Room staff and Dr. Maynard for the care they gave to Rosalie. A special thanks goes to Carthage Area Hospital, Dr. Ashraf, Lydia and the entire ICU staff who carried out Rosalie’s final wishes and treated the entire family with respect, dignity, and professionalism.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.