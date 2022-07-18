Sunday Sports: Tufo takes the Watertown City Golf Championship

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown City Golf Championship final took place Sunday at Watertown Golf Club. The finals featured a veteran against an up and coming golfer.

8 AM was the tee time Sunday morning as one time champion and 9 time finalist Joe Tufo takes on young gun Dylan Kernehan.

Tufo would par the first hole to go one up. He then expands his lead on 3 as Kernehan just misses the putt there.

It was Kernehan with better fortune on the par 3 5th as he sinks this putt to cut Tufo’s lead to one hole.

Kernehan then sinks his putt on 6, tying the match up.

Joe Tufo breaks the tie with a nice birdie putt on 10, sinking it to go 1 up.

Back comes Dylan Kernehan on 12, sinking this putt to even the match.

Tufo recaptures the lead on 13, sinking his putt to go one up.

But then it was Kernehan with a chip to the green, evens the match again on 14.

Tufo answers in a big way, taking the last 2 holes of the morning 18 hole session to go 2 up.

Tufo then takes 7 of the first 8 holes of the afternoon session, sinking the putt here to go 3 up. Tufo then birdies and 20th hole to go 4 up.

Tufo was on a roll. He goes up 5 by sinking another one with his hot putter.

The drive of the day on the par 3 5th hole, it was Joe Tufo with a dart to the green, getting it close to the hole. From there he sinks the birdie putt to go up 6.

Now on the 7th green, Tufo was up 7 and makes it 8 as he sinks another putt.

Tufo looks to close out the match on the 29 hole of the match and he does it in style. The hole out ending the match as Joe Tufo defeats Dylan Kernehan 9 and 7.

For Tufo the stretch of holes ending the morning session and beginning the afternoon outing the difference in this matchup.

History was made at the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River in Clayton Sunday, as Jay Przekurat hauled in the biggest 4 day total in Bassmaster history with 102 pounds 9 ounces and took home the top prize, edging out Cory Johnston who became the first ever angler to break the century mark with a 4 day total of 100 pounds 5 ounces.

The rookie talked about rewriting the record books after his history making weekend on the St. Lawrence River.

”Trying, like, to take in the moment during the day of the tournament. It’s pretty hard because you’re just focused on catching 5 pounders out there and then when you finally do get to that point and you’re running back to the ramp and you start getting a little bit emotional, there’s no other feeling like it. This is my first year fishing the Elite series and wow, unbelievable,” said Przekurat.

Sunday marked the final day of competition in the 2 weekend long 1812 Shootout on the fields of Madison Barracks in Sackets Harbor.

Sunday, the girls’ high school teams took to the field with 3rd and 4th, 5th and 6th, modified, JV and varsity teams taking part.

14 varsity teams from all over New York State were in attendance with a total of 24 JV and Varsity teams.

”We have our local teams- Watertown, Carthage, South Jeff, Indian River, IHC and then teams from Vestla, Penn Yan, Binghamton, New Hartford, Whitesboro area,” said Green.

