Tibbetts Point Run this weekend

Tibbetts Point Run
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s been 42 years since the first Tibbetts Point Run.

Race coordinator Norris Pearson and Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce executive director Kristie Stumpf Rork say the race started in 1980.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The 5K or 10K walk/run ends at Tibbetts Point lighthouse.

The event starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, at the foot of Esselstyne Street in Cape Vincent.

You can register and find out more at capevincent.org/tpr. You can also email capevincentchamber@gmal.com.

