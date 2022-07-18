Warner K. Bush, 89, of Louisville

Warner K. Bush, age 89, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday evening, July 14, 2022. (Funeral Home)

LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Warner K. Bush, age 89, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday evening, July 14, 2022. The family has entrusted the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews St. with the care and guidance for Warner’s family.

Friends and family may be received on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the Phillips Memorial Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 10:00 am at the Phillips Memorial Home, in Massena.

Born on November 21, 1932 in Massena the son of Warner and Viola (Pelkey) Bush. He attended Massena Schools. He married his loving bride, Mary Morin on August 16, 1952 in Massena at Sacred Heart Church.

Warner was employed at ALCOA for retiring after 42 years of service in 1994. Shortly after his retirement, he began working for the Town of Louisville as a heavy equipment operator for the next 13 years. He was a member of the ALCOA 25 Year Club. He also served as Deputy Justice of the Peace in the Town of Louisville.

He is survived by his children, Connie Samway of Massena; Debra and David Hill of Norfolk, Dale Bush, Kevin Bush and Val Myers of Massena; Terry Bush of NC. His grandchildren; Bryan Swiger, Chad and Michelle Gauthier, Jodi and Liz Gauthier, Deric and Amy Ellsworth, Darrin and Amy Malark, Renee Malark, Tosha and Tyler Hughes, and Chase Bush, along with 13 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Mary in 2019, a daughter Karla Malark, and sisters Shirley McGregor and Shelia Martin.

Memorial contributions may be shared with the Louisville Fire Dept.; 14818 NY-37, Massena, NY 13662.

