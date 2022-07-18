Advertisement

Water restored following break on Watertown’s South Massey Street

Water was shut off to parts of Watertown's South Massey Street for a time Monday morning due to...
Water was shut off to parts of Watertown's South Massey Street for a time Monday morning due to a water main break.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Water was shut off to parts of Watertown’s South Massey Street for a time Monday morning due to a water main break.

Crews were installing a drainage system along South Massey when they hit a water pipe, causing the main to break.

Water was shut off for customers from 850 South Massey to the city limits.

Crews at the scene said the water has been restored.

