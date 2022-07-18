Water restored following break on Watertown’s South Massey Street

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Water was shut off to parts of Watertown’s South Massey Street for a time Monday morning due to a water main break.

Crews were installing a drainage system along South Massey when they hit a water pipe, causing the main to break.

Water was shut off for customers from 850 South Massey to the city limits.

Crews at the scene said the water has been restored.

