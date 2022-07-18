Watertown organization raising money for new warming center

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Providing a place for the homeless to get out of the cold. It’s a new initiative for Watertown, but it needs your help.

Here’s the vision: From October to May, the Watertown Area Rescue Mission, also known as W.A.R.M., would provide an open-door policy to give adults without homes a place to sleep, eat, shower, and do laundry.

To make the idea a reality, and keep the opening date in the beginning of October, the group is looking to raise $600,000.

“I’m very enthusiastic about what we’re going to get. Especially, like I said, good feedback, and people that do want to help,” said Executive Director Wendy O’Donnell.

To help the cause, the organization is holding it’s first annual “Summer Jam” at the Watertown Exhibition Hall from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 20th.

There will be live music, food and beverages, raffles, a silent auction, and games.

The event is $10 per person, $15 per couple, $5 for students with I.D., and free for kids 10 and younger.

