Your Turn: feedback on closed prisons, sports center & Adopt-A-Spot
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The state gave community leaders tours of the closed prisons in Ogdensburg and Watertown. It was all to help brainstorm ways to reuse the properties. We asked what you would do with them:
Aquaponics indoor gardening system for food.
Berdache Beats
Homeless shelter.
Ruth Schreckengost Benware
24-hour crisis center, soup kitchen, warming house.
Jennifer Clark
Community arts facility.
Sarah Benjamin
Terminal for electric car and bus charging
Max Slate
An $80 million sports and events center is proposed in the town of Watertown. It would include basketball and volleyball courts, ice rinks, and arenas:
This is a great opportunity for this area to host many events for youth sports as well as...a concert venue.
Logan Whitmore
Like every other grandiose idea that has been proposed in this area, I will believe it when I see it.
Bjorn Ahlstrom
Watertown has a new program called Adopt-A-Spot. It’s a way to spruce up areas of the city by planting flowers, picking up trash, or pulling weeds:
Amazing idea! More communities should try this!
Gina Hurteau Shoen
Love (that) the community can get involved without costing taxpayers money.
Amy Horton
