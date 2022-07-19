Advertisement

201st Lewis County Fair gets underway with cheese auction, parade & more

The Lewis County Fair's annual cheese auction
The Lewis County Fair's annual cheese auction(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The 201st edition of the Lewis County Fair kicked off in Lowville Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by remarks by newly-elected fair president Matt O’Connor.

“My father was the fair president for quite a few years. He passed about 9 years ago so it’s pretty special to, you know, take over the helm from there because it keeps it in the family if you will,” he said.

Some events went off without a hitch like the 4H English horse show, but others scheduled for the grandstand had to be canceled due to wet track conditions.

Another fan favorite is the annual cheese auction. The big purchase of the day was a 20-pound block of cheddar going for $8,000 to county judge candidate Dan King on behalf of the Lewis County Republican Committee.

“We know that Kraft then matches that money and it goes back to the dairy industry, and the dairy industry is a huge industry in Lewis County and that is what the fair is about, the fair is about Lewis County and its industries,” said King.

People also dug into some fair food favorites and cold drinks to keep themselves cool on this warm, sunny day.

Tuesday’s festivities will conclude with a parade down the main drag in Lowville followed by fireworks.

See the fair’s schedule of events here.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Front row going left to right: Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson...
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed hours before his funeral
Fatal crash
3 dead, 2 injured in early Saturday morning crash
Fatal crash in the town of henderson.
Man dies after getting struck by pickup truck
Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Jefferson County.
5 transported to the hospital after crash on State Route 3
Could the sprawling, closed Watertown Correctional Facility be a solution to Jefferson County’s...
Could former Watertown Correctional Facility house the homeless? Local officials weigh in

Latest News

Severe thunderstorm
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for SLC
Fort Drum holds an emergency response exercise.
Fort Drum trains with civilians for mass casualty event
After 5 years of work, it was time to officially cut the ribbon Tuesday on the new $215 million...
Ribbon cut at $215M Alexandria Bay Port of Entry
Andrew Snyder
Second man arrested in Massena assault, attempted robbery case