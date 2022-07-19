201st Lewis County Fair gets underway with cheese auction, parade & more

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The 201st edition of the Lewis County Fair kicked off in Lowville Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by remarks by newly-elected fair president Matt O’Connor.

“My father was the fair president for quite a few years. He passed about 9 years ago so it’s pretty special to, you know, take over the helm from there because it keeps it in the family if you will,” he said.

Some events went off without a hitch like the 4H English horse show, but others scheduled for the grandstand had to be canceled due to wet track conditions.

Another fan favorite is the annual cheese auction. The big purchase of the day was a 20-pound block of cheddar going for $8,000 to county judge candidate Dan King on behalf of the Lewis County Republican Committee.

“We know that Kraft then matches that money and it goes back to the dairy industry, and the dairy industry is a huge industry in Lewis County and that is what the fair is about, the fair is about Lewis County and its industries,” said King.

People also dug into some fair food favorites and cold drinks to keep themselves cool on this warm, sunny day.

Tuesday’s festivities will conclude with a parade down the main drag in Lowville followed by fireworks.

