Blue Angels name first female fighter jet demonstration pilot

Lt. Amanda Lee will take the controls with another pilot for the Angels’ 2023 season.
Lt. Amanda Lee will take the controls with another pilot for the Angels’ 2023 season.(@USNAVYBLUEANGELS)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(CNN) - The U.S. Navy’s elite flight demonstration squadron has made a historic choice for its upcoming season.

The Blue Angels announced Monday the first female pilot will fly its fighter jet demonstration.

Lt. Amanda Lee will take the controls with another pilot for the Angels’ 2023 season.

She will need to complete an intensive five-month training program with the other new members of the team.

While Lee is the first female fighter jet demonstration pilot, the Blue Angels said hundreds of female Navy service members and Marines have served with the team over the last 55 years.

