Advertisement

Cause of death released for 2 of 3 people killed in weekend crash

Front row, left to right: Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery
Front row, left to right: Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF FOWLER, New York (WWNY) - The cause of death has been determined for two of the three people killed in Saturday’s crash in the town of Fowler.

According to the St. Lawrence County Coroner, 32-year-old Desiree Lowery of Potsdam and 25-year-old Lorraine Stevens of Hermon died from freshwater drowning.

The cause of death for the vehicle’s driver, 34-year-old Jackie Henry of Richville, is pending toxicology results.

State police said Tuesday the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Early Saturday morning, Henry’s husband, Jim, said he discovered debris on Chub Lake Road in the town of Fowler. He told 7 News the Nissan Rogue was on its roof in the creek below.

He said he was able to pull his 14-year-old daughter, Joy, and another passenger, 33-year-old Mark Hubbard of Rochester, from the wreckage.

Joy Henry was treated at Canton-Potsdam Hospital and released.

State police said Hubbard was listed in stable condition at Upstate University Hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.

7 News reported Monday that all of the people in the vehicle were on their way back from picking up Hubbard in Rochester so they could all attend the funeral of volunteer firefighter Jayson Lowery.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Front row going left to right: Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson...
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed hours before his funeral
Fatal crash
3 dead, 2 injured in early Saturday morning crash
Fatal crash in the town of henderson.
Man dies after getting struck by pickup truck
Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Jefferson County.
5 transported to the hospital after crash on State Route 3
Could the sprawling, closed Watertown Correctional Facility be a solution to Jefferson County’s...
Could former Watertown Correctional Facility house the homeless? Local officials weigh in

Latest News

WWNY
Yoga center to host 50th anniversary celebration
A bowl, mended using a Clarkson University graduate student's technique for repairing broken...
Clarkson student finds way to rescue, repair broken things
WWNY
WWNY Yoga center to host 50th anniversary celebration
Jefferson Community College
JCC joins artificial intelligence network