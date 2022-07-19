Cause of death released for 2 of 3 people killed in weekend crash

TOWN OF FOWLER, New York (WWNY) - The cause of death has been determined for two of the three people killed in Saturday’s crash in the town of Fowler.

According to the St. Lawrence County Coroner, 32-year-old Desiree Lowery of Potsdam and 25-year-old Lorraine Stevens of Hermon died from freshwater drowning.

The cause of death for the vehicle’s driver, 34-year-old Jackie Henry of Richville, is pending toxicology results.

State police said Tuesday the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Early Saturday morning, Henry’s husband, Jim, said he discovered debris on Chub Lake Road in the town of Fowler. He told 7 News the Nissan Rogue was on its roof in the creek below.

He said he was able to pull his 14-year-old daughter, Joy, and another passenger, 33-year-old Mark Hubbard of Rochester, from the wreckage.

Joy Henry was treated at Canton-Potsdam Hospital and released.

State police said Hubbard was listed in stable condition at Upstate University Hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.

7 News reported Monday that all of the people in the vehicle were on their way back from picking up Hubbard in Rochester so they could all attend the funeral of volunteer firefighter Jayson Lowery.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.