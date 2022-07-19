Advertisement

Clara M. (Richards) Jessmer, 94, of Hopkinton

By Submitted by funeral home
Jul. 19, 2022
HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Clara M. (Richards) Jessmer, 94, passed away on Monday July 18, 2022 at the Massena Memorial Hospital with her son Homer, III by her side.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.

A graveside service will be held Thursday July 21st, at 10:00 AM at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Hopkinton where Clara will be laid to rest beside her husband Homer, who passed on July 20, 2010.

Clara was born on September 21, 1927 in Hopkinton to the late William and Mary (Russell) Richards. On April 24, 1946 she married Homer H. Jessmer Jr. in Potsdam.

A devoted mother who loved her grandkids; Clara was a pillar of strength and independence for her family. She also enjoyed cooking, baking pies, and we can’t forget her soap operas.

Clara is survived by her children, Homer Jessmer III and his partner Lisa Calvert of Ft. Jackson, Steven Jessmer and his wife Kay of North Rose, NY, Sheila Alguire and her husband William of Massena, Donald Jessmer and his wife Nanette of Salem OR., and Theresa Robinson of Massena; 12 grandchildren and several great grandchildren; 3 sisters, Theresa Erick, Eleanor Richards, and Violet Trerise; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Words of comfort and condolences can be shared with her family at, www.hammillfh.com.

