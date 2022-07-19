Clarence “Howard” Shultz II., 88, of Carthage

Clarence “Howard” Shultz II., 88, formerly of the Cole Road, died peacefully on Friday, July 15, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Clarence “Howard” Shultz II., passed away peacefully while a resident at Meadowbrook Assisted Living in Carthage, NY on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the ripe old age of 88 and after a long, social, convivial, and out-going life.

He was born on January 12, 1934 to Clarence H. Shultz I and Ruth A. Hall at the old homestead and farm on the Cutoff Rd., in Beaver Falls, NY. He was one of 6 children. His siblings include: Ruth Shultz (deceased), Esther Shultz-Mueller-Ward-+Bertch, of Youngstown, Ohio; Shirley Shultz-Martin (deceased), Robert (Terri) Shultz who still reside at the old Homestead in Beaver Falls, NY: and Barbara Shultz-Orlando who resides in Mandeville, LA. He grew up on the farm and doing daily chores, he later attended the old Beaver Falls School until he quit and started working to earn a living.

At age 19, he married Jane Peck at the Salem Christian Fellowship Church in Beaver Falls, NY and they had 5 children: Clifford Shultz, who resides in TX; Evelyn Shultz-Brouty-Weatherhead, who resides in Dayton, TN; Julie (Tony) Shultz-Verne, who reside in Watertown, NY; Bruce Shultz, who resides in SC; and Kathy Shultz-Cook, who resides in Snohomish, WA. The marriage ended in divorce around 1961.

Then, he met and married Sandra Cummins, also at the Salem Christian Fellowship Church in Beaver Falls, NY and they had 4 children: Rebecca Shultz, who resides in Carthage, NY; Cynthia Shultz-Hamilton, who resides in Carthage, NY; C. Howard Shultz III, who resides in SC; and Felicia Shultz-Crump, who resides in Carthage, NY. The marriage ended in divorce around 1972.

He had 3 other children to note: Rhonda Rogers-Monaghan, who resides in Carthage, NY; Shelly Stover, who resides in Watertown, NY; and Michael Gibbs, who currently is stationed in Hawaii. In sum, he had a total of 12- children, 23- grandchildren, and 24- great-grandchildren.

He always found work locally, and was mainly a Salesman, and intermittently doing Truck Driving for Mayflower Van Lines, Buckley’s Trucking, and Beller’s Trucking. He started as a Car Salesman, then Family Photo Album Salesman, and finally being Top Salesman for Rich Plan Foods (based out of Utica, NY) from 1975-1992, until retiring.

Thereafter, he enjoyed himself freely by doing what he always preferred: Being around people, socializing, chasing women, dancing (especially to the Black River Valley Fiddlers), telling stories and jokes at all the local bars, taverns, and Clubs (i.e., Elks in Carthage, NY; Marine Corp. League in Lowville, NY; and the Eagles Club in Watertown, NY). He also enjoyed hunting, fishing (especially with “Papa’s boy” Anthony!), going for car rides and looking for deer, playing cards (especially, participating in many Euchre Tournaments at Crossroads and Riverside Tavern), and playing Shuffleboard (winning several trophies at Riverside Tavern and the Whistle Stop.). And last-but-not-least, he always enjoyed socializing, drinking Pabst Blue Ribbon, chasing women, dancing and of course the family get-togethers, weddings, and reunions, too.

Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 2:00pm-4:00pm at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. A Funeral Service will follow in the chapel of the funeral home at 4:00pm with the Reverend Wayne Arnold, officiating.

A Graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 10:00am in the Fairview Cemetery in Carthage. Online condolences in his memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

