Clarkson student finds way to rescue, repair broken things

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A graduate student at Clarkson University has come up with a novel way to mend broken objects.

Nikolas Lamb combines 3D scanning and printing, and artificial intelligence, to make repairs practical even when - as is so often the case - the break is complicated and irregular.

“It’s kind of natural to just throw it out if it seems to be difficult to repair,” Lamb told 7 News.

“So what our work does is, it tries to get in there and make it very easy to repair parts like that.”

Lamb has written sophisticated ‘algorithms’ - think of an algorithm as a set of rules for the computer to follow - for the first couple of versions of his repair software.

The first version compared a broken item to an identical, undamaged item and used information from both to make a perfect replacement piece.

The second one doesn’t even require an unbroken version of whatever is broken; it makes sophisticated guesses about the missing or broken part.

Using 3D scanners and printers for repair is not new to computer science, but Lamb has taken a new approach which makes it faster and more practical to repair an object, rather than throw it out.

He starts by scanning the broken item. Then the computer goes to work.

Lamb showed us a series of small broken objects, each with a perfectly formed part to mend the damage.

“My goal as a researcher is to have the tools I create used by people,” he said.

“I’d like to see it in the hands of as many people as possible.

It’s still very much in the “proof of concept” phase; the parts Lamb turns out are gray, not colored. They don’t exactly blend in - but color 3D printers are on the way, and Lamb foresees a day when his work takes the form of an app on a phone.

“Hopefully in the future you can just take a couple of pictures of the object and then have a repair part generated in a matter of minutes,” he said.

Lamb works with the husband and wife team of Drs. Sean and Natasha Banerjee, computer scientists at Clarkson.

“If there’s something that’s challenging, something that involves a lot of work, something that requires a lot of investigation, he has no qualms about going ahead and doing it,” said Dr. Natasha Banerjee.

And it’s not just small objects which may some day be repaired: the Banerjees built a room-size 3D scanner in the lab where they work with Lamb.

It is possible, said Sean Banerjee, that parts for old cars could be produced using the techniques being developed at Clarkson.

“It will just get simpler and easier. You can imagine a day where you wake up, your kid dropped your wedding china, it cracked, it broke,” he said.

“You take a photo. Five minutes later, a part’s printing, tell you how to put it back on. You’re done. You move on with life.”

In fact, the larger point of their work is to make it easier to repair most anything, rather than throw it away and buy new. Lamb sees a day when a computer monitors waste brought in for recycling, and automatically picks out items that can be salvaged and repaired.

“Our algorithm tries to step in and be able to give users another option, to be able to use as much of the object as survives,” Lamb said.

“To repair it instead of throwing it out. That is really kind of the heart and soul of our approach.”

