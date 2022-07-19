Advertisement

Cyclists raise homelessness awareness with stop in Watertown

Bicyclist with The Fuller Center(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ten weeks, 14 states, and 4,000 miles - cyclists going from Oregon to Maine stopped in Watertown Tuesday.

They’re raising awareness about homelessness in the United States. It’s an important topic here in the north country.

The riders are with The Fuller Center, a non-profit organization that has raised more than $3 million to combat poverty housing worldwide.

They started peddling nearly two months ago in Oregon. As for getting to Watertown, they rode 86 miles from Weedsport.

They’ll spend the night at the Church of the Nazarene in Watertown.

“Hosting a group that can partner with us in that kind of thing that can spread it wider than even our community was super exciting to us. That’s what we do, that’s what we love to do,” said Terri Ward, Church of the Nazarene.

“It was something that I felt called to do. The longer I’ve been doing it, the more interaction I’ve had, I feel more passionate about what The Fuller Center does as a whole,” said Neil Mullikin, The Fuller Center.

The ride finishes in Portland, Maine on July 31.

