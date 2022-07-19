DA: bail reform kept drug suspect with long criminal history out of jail

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man arrested in a drug bust last week has a long criminal history - much of it involving drugs.

We’re talking about 31-year-old Gerald Dissottle Jr., whose last known address was 530 Elliot Road in the town of Potsdam.

Last Wednesday, Massena police arrested him on felony charges after raiding a home in the village. Detectives said they found more than 1,600 baggies of fentanyl, some cocaine, and nearly a dozen guns.

The next day, a county grand jury indicted Dissottle on separate felony drug charges stemming from a March 4 traffic stop in Ogdensburg.

City police said they found 500 bags of fentanyl in Dissottle’s pants.

County District Attorney Gary Pasqua said bail reform kept Dissottle out of jail in March, leaving him free to allegedly commit the crime in Massena.

Dissottle is now being held without bail in the county jail.

Pasqua said Dissottle has multiple felony convictions in St. Lawrence County. He declined to disclose how many or how far back they go.

Dissottle also has a criminal history in Essex County.

State police arrested him in August 2014 following a traffic stop on State Route 86 in the town of North Elba.

Troopers said Dissottle had crack cocaine and 500 bags of heroin.

In March 2015, he pleaded guilty to drug charges in Essex County Court and was sentenced to four years in prison.

