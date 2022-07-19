David L. Bonney, 76, of Cape Vincent

David L. Bonney, 76, Cape Vincent, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - David L. Bonney, 76, Cape Vincent, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center.

He was born June 18, 1946 in Watertown, son of Lyle G. and Frances (Digoate) Bonney and graduated from Watertown High School in 1964. He married Janet M. Blake on August 17, 1968 and she died February 23, 2004. Dave then married Janyth L. Killam on April 29, 2006 in Watertown.

He started working part time during his highschool years in the circulation department of the Watertown Daily Times, leaving there in 1980 after obtaining the position of Assistant Circulation Manager. Dave then was employed by the Hunt-Wesson Grocery Products Co. as a sales representative and trainer for 18 years. He then went to work for Wells Communication, Watertown, retiring in 2010, once again in the sales department. Dave enjoyed to the utmost his part time job as a field representative for Converse Labs, Watertown where he continued his travels in and around the north country.

He was active in civic affairs. He was a former member and past Grand Knight (1970 - 1971) of the Knights of Columbus Council 259 and a life member and past Exalted Ruler (2005 - 2006) of Elks Lodge 496. Dave was a life member and past president of Jefferson County Firefighters Association, a life member and past chief of the Cape Vincent Volunteer Fire Department, and an honorary member of both the Glen Park and Morristown Volunteer Fire Departments. He was a member and founder of the 1000 Islands Hose Haulers Antique Fire Truck Club. Dave was the owner and local authority of antique fire equipment and could be seen in many local parades driving his 1933 Buffalo fire truck.

Dave was an active member of the Salvation Army Advisory Board. He served as a member of the Old Newsboy community and served as chairperson for a number of years.

In 1978 Dave was elected town justice of the town of Pamelia, serving until 1981. During 1980 Judge Bonney closed nearly 4400 cases, making his the busiest justice court in Jefferson County. During his time on the bench, he was called upon to preside over many high profile cases which required a preliminary and other hearings.

Along with his wife, Janyth, Dave is survived by his daughter and her husband Sarah E. and Thomas H. Martilotta, Jr., Cape Vincent; son David M. Bonney, Cape Vincent; “bonus” daughter and her husband Melissa and Richard Harvey, Henderson; grandson Owen Bonney; and several cousins.

A celebration of life for David will be held on Saturday, July 30, beginning at 11:00 AM at the Cape Vincent Fire Hall followed by a luncheon. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dave’s name may be made to the Salvation Army, 723 State St., Watertown, NY 13601 or your favorite charity.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.