Eva P. Cook, 82, a native of Akwesasne

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Eva P. Cook, 72, a native of Akwesasne, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Crouse Hospital.

Eva was born on March 30, 1940, at the family home in Hogansburg, the daughter of the late James Basil and Nancy M. (Thomas) Cook.  On December 17, 1965, she married Frank W. Cook in Syracuse.  He predeceased her on February 23, 2006.

Eva worked for the Native American Special Education Program for Syracuse City School District teaching arts and crafts and the Mohawk Language for 20 years.  Additionally, she was an AVON Representative for over 20 years.  She enjoyed doing arts and crafts, shopping, and cherished the times she was able to visit with her family and going to dinner with them.

She is survived by her son, William Jr., her stepchildren, Frank Cook, Jr., Michael, Patrick, and Sona Barletta and their children and grandchildren; her siblings, Morley J. (Frances) Cook of Minoa, Teresa (Richard) Cook, Veronica Cook, Sylvia (Norris) Thompson, Jerry (Cecelia) Cook, Clinton (Renee) Cook, and Darlene Thompson, all of Akwesasne; her godchildren, Michael Thomas and Vaughn Sunday; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by many aunts and uncles.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, 100 N. Main Street, Massena, where friends may call Wednesday, July 20, 2022 beginning at 1:00 PM until the time of her service at 4:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in her memory to the American Liver Foundation.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

