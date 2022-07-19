Fort Drum to conduct annual emergency response exercise

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum will conduct a full-scale exercise over the next couple of days to assess its emergency response.

People can expect an increase in police, fire, and EMS traffic from Fort Drum and other north country agencies as they respond to simulated incidents Tuesday and Wednesday.

As part of the exercise, the Mount Belvedere Gate will be closed from 9:45 a.m. to noon. Cerjan, Gas Alley, and Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield will still be open to traffic.

The exercise will test personnel’s response to severe-weather disasters and gauge coordination between the installation and other area organizations.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.