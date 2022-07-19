Advertisement

Fort Drum trains with civilians for mass casualty event

Fort Drum holds an emergency response exercise.
Fort Drum holds an emergency response exercise.(WWNY)
By Chad Charette
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - What would you do in the event of a disaster? That’s what Fort Drum asked its personnel Tuesday during an emergency response exercise.

Soldiers strewn about the road on Mount Belvedere Boulevard showing varying levels of injury. First responders loading them into ambulances.

These are the sights and sounds of a mass casualty incident being simulated on Fort Drum.

“It’s an annual requirement. We do a full-scale exercise every year,” said Fort Drum Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Spellman.

A mock bus crash was simulated to educate and evaluate first responders at Fort Drum. They assessed mock injuries, did triage, and loaded soldiers into medical vehicles.

“We did multiple transports. Most of ‘em went by ground. We did fly too - LifeNet 710 out of Watertown and we used our Fort Drum Medivac,” said Spellman.

The drill had civilian and military responders working hand in hand.

“It also allows interaction with the hospitals and most importantly the volunteer EMS agencies,” said Spellman.

Brian Newell with the South Jefferson Rescue Squad says he was impressed with how realistic the drill felt.

“Fort Drum brings a ton to the table for emergency services. Their ability to moulage and the ability to have the amount of people, they bring so much to EMS and what they can do for us,” he said.

The simulation didn’t stop after they were loaded up. According to Newell, patients were transported to both Carthage Area Hospital and Samaritan Medical Center to be evaluated.

“I think this is great for us to do. The more we do this, the more we’ll be prepared and we’ll be ready for anything that comes our way in the future,” said Newell.

Spellman says this year’s simulation was one of the best he has seen. Now that it’s over, it’s time to start planning for next year.

