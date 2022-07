WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Frederick L. Nicholas, 57, of County Route 51, unexpectedly passed away Saturday evening, July 16, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

At his request there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.

