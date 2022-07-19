Advertisement

Garnsey’s Feral Acres to hold open house

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Garnsey’s Feral Acres is home to 70 rescued animals and you’re invited to visit them this weekend.

Jeff Garnsey brought one example, a lamb, to the 7 News studio. She’s Little Girl and she’s 5 weeks old.

There’s an open house at Garnsey’s Feral Acres from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 24.

It’s on County Route 54, the Depauville-Brownville Road.

The open house is free, but donations are always accepted. You can donate when you go or at garnseyferalacres.com. You can also email garnseyferalacres@yahoo.com or call 609-575-9904.

