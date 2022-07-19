Gary M. Hamilton, 70, of Massena

Gary M. Hamilton, age 70, passed away peacefully under the care and love of his family and Hospice on Friday morning, July 8, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Gary M. Hamilton, age 70, passed away peacefully under the care and love of his family and Hospice on Friday morning, July 8, 2022.

As per his wishes, there will be no public calling hours or services.

The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and expertise of Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.

Gary was born in Newark, NJ to the late John and Margaret (Keena) Hamilton on July 19, 1951. He attend school in New Jersey worked for General Motors at the Linden Assembly Plant, he relocated to the North Country, working at the Massena plant and eventually in Michigan and finally retired after 36 years of service from the Tonawanda engine plant.

Gary was caring individual and devoted husband and father, along with being a die-hard Yankees fan. Gary also enjoyed the finer things in life. He was known to be a great connoisseur of food and drink. He also enjoyed wintering in Myrtle Beach and spending time with friends and family. He was a member of the AMVETS Post No. 4, Massena Elks Lodge No. 1702 and a past Union Representative for the UAW Local No. 595.

He will be missed by those who knew him best.

Gary is survived by his wife Susan Keeley Hamilton of Massena, and his children; Rebecca and her husband Fred Englert of Massena, NY, Michael W. Hamilton of Colonia, NJ, Victoria Hamilton and her fiancé Markus Anquetil of Massena, NY and Kimberly and her husband Spencer Finnegan of Madrid, NY. Gary also leaves behind 7 grandchildren to cherish his memory; Ryan, Nicholas, Jason, Emily, Michael, Jack and Oliver.

Memorial contribution may be shared with The Hope Lodge; 237 East Ave, Burlington, VT 05401.

Family and friends are encouraged to share memories, photo and condolence online by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.