Herbert E. Lake, 90, of Morristown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Herbert E. Lake age 90, a longtime resident of Morristown, NY passed away peacefully on July 17, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Herbert is survived by daughters Bonny Hollister of Brier Hill, Wendy Lake of Morristown; sons Eddy Lake of Morristown and Herbert R. Lake of Rialto, CA; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a brother Charles (Bert) Lake and sister Shirley Thomson both of Ogdensburg; along with several nieces, nephews & cousins.

Herbert was predeceased by his mother; a brother, and his longtime companion Dorothy Colby.

He was born on May 7, 1932 in Ogdensburg. He was the youngest child of Edna Lake. He attended schools in Ogdensburg and Morristown, and joined the US Army in 1951 and served two combats tours in Korea. After receiving his honorable discharge, he settled in Morristown and joined the Volunteer Fire Department in 1960. He was department chief for several years, and was very active with the chicken barbecues, fireworks on 4th of July, bingo on Thursday nights and any other capacity that was needed.

Herbert worked for several years at Wright Sporting Goods and Morristown Central School. Following his wishes there will be no public services. Memorial donations can be made to the Morristown Fire and Rescue Department. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

