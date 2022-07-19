Advertisement

Inmates charged with assault after separate jail fights

Mark Tripp and Joshua Jones
Mark Tripp and Joshua Jones(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Two inmates face felony assault charges after separate fights inside the St. Lawrence County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said the first incident happened on July 8 and the second was on July 10.

Deputies said 36-year-old Mark Tripp injured another inmate during the first fight.

According to court documents, Tripp broke the inmate’s nose, sending him to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for treatment.

Jail officials said Tripp has since been sent to prison for attempted unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.

During the July 10 fight, court papers say 29-year-old Joshua Jones punched a fellow inmate in the face multiple times. The injured inmate was treated at Canton-Potsdam Hospital and released.

Jail officials said Jones was originally behind bars on a forgery charge and parole warrant.

Both Jones and Tripp now face second-degree assault charges and are scheduled to appear in Canton Town Court at a later date.

