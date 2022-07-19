Advertisement

It’s a sno-cone kind of day.

A hot and humid day
By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - It’s nice weather for the opening day of the Lewis County Fair.

It will be mostly sunny and humid with highs in the low 80s. Make sure you lather on the sunscreen and stay hydrated.

All that moisture in the air means there’s a small chance of passing showers or thunderstorms late this afternoon and into the evening.

It stays warm and muggy overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be a scorcher. It will be hazy, hot, and humid with highs close to 90.

There’s a 70% chance of off-and-on rain showers on Thursday. It will be partly sunny with highs around 80.

It will be in the low 80s Friday through Monday with plenty of sunshine all four days. There’s a 40% chance of rain on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
3 dead, 2 injured in early Saturday morning crash
Fatal crash in the town of henderson.
Man dies after getting struck by pickup truck
Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Jefferson County.
5 transported to the hospital after crash on State Route 3
Front row going left to right: Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson...
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed hours before his funeral
The Watertown City Golf Championship final took place Sunday at Watertown Golf Club.
Sunday Sports: Tufo takes the Watertown City Golf Championship

Latest News

7-day forecast
Tuesday AM Weather
Wake Up Weather
Rain today, hot & sunny tomorrow
7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather
WX
7 News Tonight Weather