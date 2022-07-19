It’s a sno-cone kind of day.

(WWNY) - It’s nice weather for the opening day of the Lewis County Fair.

It will be mostly sunny and humid with highs in the low 80s. Make sure you lather on the sunscreen and stay hydrated.

All that moisture in the air means there’s a small chance of passing showers or thunderstorms late this afternoon and into the evening.

It stays warm and muggy overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be a scorcher. It will be hazy, hot, and humid with highs close to 90.

There’s a 70% chance of off-and-on rain showers on Thursday. It will be partly sunny with highs around 80.

It will be in the low 80s Friday through Monday with plenty of sunshine all four days. There’s a 40% chance of rain on Sunday.

