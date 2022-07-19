JCC joins artificial intelligence network

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new partnership between Jefferson Community College and Dell Computers is set to start up when classes resume this fall.

JCC will be one of just four community colleges throughout New York state to be a part of the Artificial Intelligence Incubator Network.

The network stretches over 32 states across the country, linking more than 70 institutions. JCC is one of 42 new institutions joining the network.

“It’s going to provide our students the ability to help their companies and their organizations work better in their environment. This is one more thing we can bring to students to help make them well prepared and strong candidates to be employed in different fields with different companies and different organizations,” said Jack Donato, computer science professor at JCC.

The A.I. Incubator Network launched in January 2022 as a collaboration between Dell Computers, Intel Technologies, and the American Association of Community Colleges.

