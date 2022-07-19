Advertisement

Live with livestock & 4-Hers at the Lewis County Fair

Live with Beth & Makenzie at the Lewis County Fair
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Fair kicked off Tuesday.

Beth Hall and Makenzie Piatt were there live during 7 News At Noon.

They introduced us to goats Sweet Tart and Mocha, and Grand Champion chicken Magpie – and their human companions.

You can hear their conversation in the video above.

The fair continues through Saturday. You can see the schedule at lewiscountyfair.org.

