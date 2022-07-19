Mass resumes at Fort de La Presentation, 262 years after the 1st

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - For history buffs, the site where Ogdensburg’s Fort de La Presentation stood during the French and Indian War is hallowed ground.

And for local Catholics, that made a special mass on Sunday all the more sacred.

“We celebrated this mass today on the actual site where Fort La Presentation was,” Father F. James Shurtleff said, “the actual place where the chapel was.”

The site was acquired last year by the association working to preserve and enhance Fort La Presentation history.

“Doing archaeological dig they found the floor of the chapel,” Fort de La Presentation Association president Barbara O’Keefe said, “so to have the first mass in 262 years on the actual site is overwhelming.”

A cross was erected on the chapel spot, likely the first to stand there in two and a half centuries.

The mass included readings in French and the native Mohawk tongue. It was part of weekend activities observing the north country’s role in the French and Indian war. But for this mass there was a key difference.

“We’re remembering our heritage, but this is today very real and very emotional,” O’Keefe said, “at least for me.”

This summer researchers are using ground penetrating radar on the fort site. That will likely be followed by more digging -- and more discoveries -- next year.

