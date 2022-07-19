Advertisement

Mass resumes at Fort de La Presentation, 262 years after the 1st

Special mass held at Ogdensburg's Fort de La Presentation
By John Moore
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - For history buffs, the site where Ogdensburg’s Fort de La Presentation stood during the French and Indian War is hallowed ground.

And for local Catholics, that made a special mass on Sunday all the more sacred.

“We celebrated this mass today on the actual site where Fort La Presentation was,” Father F. James Shurtleff said, “the actual place where the chapel was.”

The site was acquired last year by the association working to preserve and enhance Fort La Presentation history.

“Doing archaeological dig they found the floor of the chapel,” Fort de La Presentation Association president Barbara O’Keefe said, “so to have the first mass in 262 years on the actual site is overwhelming.”

A cross was erected on the chapel spot, likely the first to stand there in two and a half centuries.

The mass included readings in French and the native Mohawk tongue. It was part of weekend activities observing the north country’s role in the French and Indian war. But for this mass there was a key difference.

“We’re remembering our heritage, but this is today very real and very emotional,” O’Keefe said, “at least for me.”

This summer researchers are using ground penetrating radar on the fort site. That will likely be followed by more digging -- and more discoveries -- next year.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
3 dead, 2 injured in early Saturday morning crash
Fatal crash in the town of henderson.
Man dies after getting struck by pickup truck
Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Jefferson County.
5 transported to the hospital after crash on State Route 3
Front row going left to right: Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson...
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed hours before his funeral
The Watertown City Golf Championship final took place Sunday at Watertown Golf Club.
Sunday Sports: Tufo takes the Watertown City Golf Championship

Latest News

Joe Tufo won his second Watertown City Golf Championship this past weekend. His first was in...
Tufo basks in 2nd Watertown golf championship win
Wake Up Weather
It’s a sno-cone kind of day.
Ground will be broken this week on Watertown's long-awaiting downtown streetscape project.
Watertown downtown streetscape project set to get underway this week
Tufo wins 2nd Watertown golf title in 2 decades