Matthew F. Bondellio, Sr., 55, of Adams Center

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Matthew passed away Saturday, July 16th. He was 55 years old.
ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - The funeral mass for Matthew F. Bondellio, Sr. will be at 11:00am Tuesday, July 26th at Saint Anthony’s Church, Father John Demo officiating. Burial will be at a future date. Calling hours will be Monday, July 25th from 4:00pm – 7:00pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

Born in Watertown September 10, 1966, Matt was a son to John and Ruth (Massey) Bondellio. He was educated locally and graduated with the Watertown High School class of 1985. Following graduation, he received an associate degree from Delhi University.

Matt, at his core, was a self-starter. Through determination and persistence, he built an empire as the president of North Country Paving. He often referred to the shade of his fleet of trucks as “Bondellio blue” and strived to give his clients his very best.

On April 30, 2022 he married Sandra “Sandy” Daily at Honeyville Baptist Church; a church Matt recently began attending. The couple enjoyed being together and were supposed to go out in his father’s boat Sunday.

Matt enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and his extensive Mopar car collection. He had many friends and loved to socialize, especially at, what Matt referred to as, “the biggest mancave in Jefferson County.” He will be remembered as a loyal man who, above all else, loved his family.

Besides his wife, Sandy, Matt is survived by his children, Matthew Jr. of Carthage, Michael of Syracuse; his granddaughter, Raelynn Bondellio of Copenhagen; his daughter in-law, Andrea (Robert) Sherman of Chaumont; his stepmother, Sharon Bondellio; his siblings, John E (Rebecca) Bondellio of Portland, Maine, Thomas Bondellio of Watertown, Gregory (Karen) Bondellio of Barranquilla, Colombia, Linda (Molly) Bondellio of Fayetteville, Heather Bondellio of Virginia; and his uncles, Frank (Sandra) Bondellio and James Kalk. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews, Aya, Blake, Dante, & Jett.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

