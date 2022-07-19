New York Sea Grant: Be safe out there

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You can have fun on the water and still stay safe.

That’s the message from the New York Sea Grant’s Dave White.

One of the more dangerous activities, he says, is pulling a tube, wake board, or water skies behind a boat or personal watercraft.

Watch the video for his tips during an interview on 7 News This Morning.

You can find more tips at uscgboating.org and parks.ny.gov.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.