New York Sea Grant: Be safe out there

New York Sea Grant
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You can have fun on the water and still stay safe.

That’s the message from the New York Sea Grant’s Dave White.

One of the more dangerous activities, he says, is pulling a tube, wake board, or water skies behind a boat or personal watercraft.

Watch the video for his tips during an interview on 7 News This Morning.

You can find more tips at uscgboating.org and parks.ny.gov.

