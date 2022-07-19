Rhonda S. Canipe, 49, of Ogdensburg

Rhonda passed away unexpectedly at her home on July 17, 2022 and joined her fur babies Harley & Cody in Heaven. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Rhonda S. Canipe, age 49 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 2:00pm on Friday July 22, 2022 at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home, with Rev. Tom Nichols officiating. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 12:00pm until 2:00pm at the funeral home. Rhonda passed away unexpectedly at her home on July 17, 2022 and joined her fur babies Harley & Cody in Heaven.

Surviving are her parents Richard & Bonnie Powers of Ogdensburg; a brother Rob & Stacey Powers of Ogdensburg; a niece & nephew Emma LaFlair of Ogdensburg and Nicholas Sweeney & his wife Rileigh of LaFargeville; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Rhonda was born on March 21, 1973 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of Richard “Dick” & Bonnie (Wright) Powers. She graduated from Heuvelton Central School and continued her education in cosmetology. During her career she worked as a nurse’s aid and a furniture manufacturing company while living in North Carolina. In 2014 she relocated back to the North Country and worked at Community Bank in Canton until an injury caused her disability.

She enjoyed doing crafts, riding motor cycles, spending time with her family and her pets. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, 6718 SH 68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.