Second man arrested in Massena assault, attempted robbery case

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A second man has been charged in connection with an attempted robbery and assault in Massena.

Village police arrested 25-year-old Andrew Snyder of Massena on the following counts:

second-degree assault - intent to cause serious physical injury

second-degree assault - cause injury to a non-participant during commission of a felony

second-degree attempted robbery - cause physical injury

third-degree attempted robbery

According to court documents, Snyder and another Massena man, 23-year-old Jacob Perry, broke a man’s arm while trying to steal his wallet on June 13.

The papers say the incident happened at 1 p.m. on June 13 at 386 South Main Street in Massena.

Perry, who was arrested last week, and Snyder were both ordered held in the St. Lawrence County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.