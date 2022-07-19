Second man arrested in Massena assault, attempted robbery case
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A second man has been charged in connection with an attempted robbery and assault in Massena.
Village police arrested 25-year-old Andrew Snyder of Massena on the following counts:
- second-degree assault - intent to cause serious physical injury
- second-degree assault - cause injury to a non-participant during commission of a felony
- second-degree attempted robbery - cause physical injury
- third-degree attempted robbery
According to court documents, Snyder and another Massena man, 23-year-old Jacob Perry, broke a man’s arm while trying to steal his wallet on June 13.
The papers say the incident happened at 1 p.m. on June 13 at 386 South Main Street in Massena.
Perry, who was arrested last week, and Snyder were both ordered held in the St. Lawrence County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
