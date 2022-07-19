Advertisement

Tomorrow’s Health: Cannabis crashes, vitamin supplements & more salt, please

Tomorrow's Health
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WWNY) - The legalization of recreational marijuana led to an increase in traffic crashes and fatalities, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Researchers looked at five states that allow the use of recreational cannabis and found a 5.8% increase in the rate of injuries from crashes.

Fatal crashes jumped more than 4% after the start of retail sales of marijuana.

The study includes data from Colorado, Washington, Oregon, California, and Nevada.

Vitamin supplements

Taking B-6 supplements may reduce anxiety and depression.

Researchers studied the impact of high doses of the vitamin on young adults and found they reported feeling less anxious and depressed after taking the tablets every day for a month.

Study authors believe the supplement helps balance chemicals in the brain that can inhibit certain impulses, leading to a calming effect for some patients.

Too much salt?

Avoiding too much salt is key to a healthy heart, but new research shows cutting back too much might actually worsen heart conditions for some.

The new study looked at patients suffering from heart failure.

Those who used some salt in their home cooking as opposed to none were less likely be admitted to the hospital.

Black patients and those under the age of 70 were most likely to benefit from adding salt to their cooking.

Tomorrow's Health
Local doctor to host chronic pain webinar
