Traffic advisory: Vanduzee Street in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown city DPW crews will prepare Vanduzee Street for paving over the next few days.

The street will be closed between West Main and Lawrence streets from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day Tuesday through Friday.

People will still be able to get to their homes or businesses, but the street will be closed to through traffic.

People should find other routes to their destinations.

