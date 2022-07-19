Troopers seek help finding missing Jefferson County teen

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding a Jefferson County teen who’s gone missing for the third time in about a month.

Troopers say 15-year-old Karli Crosby was last seen leaving her town of Brownville home on Tuesday. She’s believed to be in the Syracuse or Camillus area.

She also went missing on June 22 and on July 3.

Police say she is 5 feet, 4 inches and 156 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know where she is, call 911 or state police headquarters at 315-366-6000.

