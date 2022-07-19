Advertisement

Troopers seek help finding missing Jefferson County teen

State Police are asking for your help in finding Karli Crosby.
State Police are asking for your help in finding Karli Crosby.(State Police)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding a Jefferson County teen who’s gone missing for the third time in about a month.

Troopers say 15-year-old Karli Crosby was last seen leaving her town of Brownville home on Tuesday. She’s believed to be in the Syracuse or Camillus area.

She also went missing on June 22 and on July 3.

Police say she is 5 feet, 4 inches and 156 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know where she is, call 911 or state police headquarters at 315-366-6000.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
3 dead, 2 injured in early Saturday morning crash
Front row going left to right: Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson...
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed hours before his funeral
Fatal crash in the town of henderson.
Man dies after getting struck by pickup truck
Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Jefferson County.
5 transported to the hospital after crash on State Route 3
Could the sprawling, closed Watertown Correctional Facility be a solution to Jefferson County’s...
Could former Watertown Correctional Facility house the homeless? Local officials weigh in

Latest News

Live at the Lewis County Fair with Beth & Makenzie
Live with livestock & 4-Hers at the Lewis County Fair
Live at the Lewis County Fair with Beth & Makenzie
Live with Beth & Makenzie at the Lewis County Fair
Garnsey's Feral Acres open house
Garnsey’s Feral Acres to hold open house
New York Sea Grant
New York Sea Grant: Be safe out there