Tufo basks in 2nd Watertown golf championship win

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was 2003. Syracuse won the national championship, Funny Cide won the Derby and the Preakness, and Joe Tufo won his first Watertown City Golf Championship.

It’s been 19 years between city golf championships for 58-year-old Joe Tufo. But for the talented veteran golfer, it was worth the wait.

The nine-time finalist and now two-time champion was able to secure the win with a stretch of golf that was truly impressive.

He’s been a part of nine championship flight finals, an impressive run in itself. At age 58, is there any signs of slowing down?

For now, it’s a chance to savor another city title.

