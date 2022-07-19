Watertown downtown streetscape project set to get underway this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On a cloudy Monday night, Lachenauer Plaza in Watertown sits empty.

But a new project set to break ground this week will transform the park and other parts of downtown into more pedestrian-friendly areas.

“I think once it’s done, it will be a nice addition to downtown,” council member Lisa Ruggiero said. She’s seen this project evolve firsthand.

The city won the $10 million downtown revitalization initiative (DRI) from New York state in 2017.

This one piece of that, the DRI streetscape project was supposed to cost about $1.6 million but now holds a more-than-$3-million price tag.

The city was able to fund the extra cost with some of its COVID relief dollars and other grant funding.

But it also didn’t receive any construction bids on the first go around until Canastota-based CSI Construction landed the contract on the city’s second attempt.

Through it all, Ruggiero says she’s just happy to see it come to fruition.

“There will be a new fountain, there will be some trees added but also there will be protective barriers around the Roswell Flower monument, so I think that is very important,” Ruggiero said.

Other council members feel the same way.

“You know, I’m pretty good at conceptualizing what I think it might look like and I am excited about seeing it done finally after all this time,” Cliff Olney said. “It’s going to be done.”

A ceremony will be held to officially kick off the project at Lachenauer Plaza at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

If you notice the referee shirt Ruggiero wears in the video, she says it was in jest.

She says people were calling her a referee after last Monday’s council work session where Mayor Jeff Smith and Olney had a heated exchange.

Ruggiero says the shirt was meant to bring levity to Monday night’s city council meeting.

