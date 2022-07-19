Yoga center to host 50th anniversary celebration

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Kripalu Yoga and Wellness Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Nancy Pfeil and BJ Mosher appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about the event.

The facility, which is located at 14029 Route 11 in Adams Center, is inviting the public to visit on July 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free mini yoga classes and wellness activities will be offered. There will be vendors, food, face painting, trail walks and more.

For more information and a schedule of events, click here.

