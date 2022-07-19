Advertisement

Yoga center to host 50th anniversary celebration

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Kripalu Yoga and Wellness Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Nancy Pfeil and BJ Mosher appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about the event.

The facility, which is located at 14029 Route 11 in Adams Center, is inviting the public to visit on July 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free mini yoga classes and wellness activities will be offered. There will be vendors, food, face painting, trail walks and more.

For more information and a schedule of events, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Front row going left to right: Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson...
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed hours before his funeral
Fatal crash
3 dead, 2 injured in early Saturday morning crash
Fatal crash in the town of henderson.
Man dies after getting struck by pickup truck
Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Jefferson County.
5 transported to the hospital after crash on State Route 3
Could the sprawling, closed Watertown Correctional Facility be a solution to Jefferson County’s...
Could former Watertown Correctional Facility house the homeless? Local officials weigh in

Latest News

Front row, left to right: Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery
Cause of death released for 2 of 3 people killed in weekend crash
A bowl, mended using a Clarkson University graduate student's technique for repairing broken...
Clarkson student finds way to rescue, repair broken things
WWNY
WWNY Yoga center to host 50th anniversary celebration
Jefferson Community College
JCC joins artificial intelligence network