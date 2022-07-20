Bonnie J. Jaques, 69, of LaFargeville

Bonnie J. Jaques, 69, passed away early Tuesday morning at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. (Funeral Home)

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Bonnie J. Jaques, 69, passed away early Tuesday morning at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

She was born November 19, 1952 in Alexandria Bay, NY daughter of George and Rose Tibbles Savage. She graduated from Alexandria Central High School. Bonnie worked for some time at the Thousand Islands Egg Factory.

She married George Leslie Jaques on January 16, 1971 in Alexandria Bay. Mr. Jaques passed away on June 5, 2011.

She loved being on the St. Lawrence River and enjoyed the Game Show Network.

She is survived by a son, Scott (Tina) Jaques, Inverness, FL, a daughter, Hope Jaques and her companion Tom Loy, LaFargeville, three brothers, Mitchell (Christina) Savage, Pulaski, NY, Ricky Savage, Theresa and Ronnie(Sue) Savage, Redwood, two sisters, Penny Hatch, Redwood and Diane Olmstead, Clayton, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Besides her husband, Les, she was predeceased by a brother, George Savage, Jr. and three sisters, Minnie Ellis, Connie Denner and Jean Holten.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 24th at 11 am at the Costello Funeral Home, Alexandria Bay. Gathering at the LaFargeville Klock-Smith American Legion Post 1788 right after. A dish to pass would be welcomed. Burial at family’s convenience .

Memorial donations may be made to the Klock-Smith American Legion, Post 1788, 36223 Route 180, LaFargeville, NY 13565

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

