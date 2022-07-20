Can-Am driver spotlight: Logan Crisafuli

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Crate Sprint Cars are an exciting new division at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville this season.

Logan Crisafuli is a young driver with a lot of talent.

He races in the Crate Sprint Car class at Can-Am.

He started out in go-karts down the road.

The 16-year-old has been racing the crate sprints not just outside but also inside tracks.

Crisafuli explains what a crate sprint engine is like.

Crisafuli says racing the crate sprints on the Can-Am track took some getting used to.

He has a list of spnsors that help him out each week.

Crisafuli is one of the founding drivers in the crate sprints at Can-Am.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.