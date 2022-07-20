Comedy at the Ballroom to benefit rescue squad

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You’re invited to have some laughs for a good cause this Friday and Saturday night.

Comedy at the Ballroom, featuring headliner Sky Sands, will benefit the Sackets Harbor Emergency Squad.

Squad President Vince Batista and emcee/opening act Matt Clark appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the shows. Watch their interviews above.

The comedy shows will be held at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Sackets Harbor Ballroom at 103 West Main Street in the village.

Tickets cost $14 for members of the military and $16 for everyone else.

They can be purchased here.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.