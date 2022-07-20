Advertisement

Edwin J. Stiles, 69, of Natural Bridge

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Edwin J. Stiles, 69, of the Strong Road, died peacefully Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the St....
Edwin J. Stiles, 69, of the Strong Road, died peacefully Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse, NY.

NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Edwin J. Stiles, 69, of the Strong Road, died peacefully Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY.

Arrangements are incomplete and are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619.

Online condolences in his memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

