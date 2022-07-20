Elizabeth H. “Bibit” Dashnaw, 79, of Nicholville

Elizabeth H. “Bibit” Dashnaw, 79, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Canton Potsdam Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

NICHOLVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth H. “Bibit” Dashnaw, 79, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Canton Potsdam Hospital. Following her wishes, there will be no calling hours, a graveside service will be held on Friday, July 22nd at 12 pm at Holy Cross Cemetery in Hopkinton with Rev. Ashley Fitzpatrick-Hart officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.

Born on February 4, 1943, in Potsdam, Bibit is the daughter of the late Francis and Ruth (Perry) Lauber and graduated from Parishville - Hopkinton School. On September 9, 1962, she married her soul mate, Frederick A. Dashnaw “Archie” in Star Lake. They would have celebrated their 60th anniversary in September. Together, they operated the Hilltop in Nicholville for many years. She retired from NUMED in Hopkinton, where she was a quality control inspector. She was a fantastic wife, a loving mother and grandmother who followed all her grandchildren’s sporting activities. Her flower gardens decorated her landscape as she made her house a home. She enjoyed camping, dancing the jitterbug and socializing with family and friends. Bibit shared her talent of sewing with many and had donated many masks she made to the cancer center.

She is survived by her husband, Archie, three children, Rebecca and Tommy Votra of Nicholville, Deborah and Will LaDuke of Keeseville, and Frederick and Trudi Dashnaw of Massena, two sisters, Fran and Jerry Hazelton, Sue Lauber and her partner, Robert Moore, four grandchildren, Heather and Lucas Monroe, Mikle Lavare and his partner, Shannon, Mikala Dashnaw and Frederick A. Dashnaw, three great grandchildren, Jake Monroe, Ayva Monroe and Landyn Lavare. She was predeceased by two sisters, Patricia Cox and Etta Phelix.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her memory to Tri Town Rescue Squad.

Memories and condolences can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.