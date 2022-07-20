Advertisement

Forever is Composed of Nows-

Exhibit at Everson Museum
Caroline Cheng, Prosperity V, 2007, Porcelain and fabric, 71 x 71 inches, Everson Museum of...
Caroline Cheng, Prosperity V, 2007, Porcelain and fabric, 71 x 71 inches, Everson Museum of Art; Gift of the artist, 2019.2, Photo: Ferrin Contemporary(JOHNPOLAKPHOTOGRAPHY.COM | Photo: Ferrin Contemporary)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

On view through December 31, 2022

Whether artists respond to history or look to the future, creativity exists in the moment. Drawn from the Everson’s permanent collection, Forever is Composed of Nows examines a multitude of snapshots of the present moment, grouped by theme, image, or idea across different time periods and media. By examining how artists spanning three centuries have approached their present—their now—using similar topics and motifs, this exhibition is a visual exploration of how values, societal customs, and art subjects have evolved over time.

Titled after and inspired by the Emily Dickinson poem, Forever is Composed of Nows presents the concept that whether an artist is responding to history or looking to the future, their creativity exists in the present, and every moment, past or future, was or will be a present moment—a now—for those experiencing it.

At Everson Museum of Art, Syracuse

401 Harrison Street Syracuse, NY 13202 Tel (315) 474 6064

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Front row, left to right: Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery
Cause of death released for 2 of 3 people killed in weekend crash
Front row going left to right: Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson...
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed hours before his funeral
Gerald Dissottle Jr.
DA: bail reform kept drug suspect with long criminal history out of jail
Mark Tripp and Joshua Jones
Inmates charged with assault after separate jail fights
After 5 years of work, it was time to officially cut the ribbon Tuesday on the new $215 million...
Ribbon cut at $215M Alexandria Bay Port of Entry

Latest News

Fort Drum soldiers mentor summer school students at Watertown's Case Middle School
Fort Drum soldiers mentor summer school students
Road closed
Tractor-trailer fire temporarily shuts down part of Route 11
Justin Petterson
Police: Watertown man threatened 7-Eleven clerk with knife over can of Twisted Tea
WWNY
Comedy at the Ballroom to benefit rescue squad