WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

On view through December 31, 2022

Whether artists respond to history or look to the future, creativity exists in the moment. Drawn from the Everson’s permanent collection, Forever is Composed of Nows examines a multitude of snapshots of the present moment, grouped by theme, image, or idea across different time periods and media. By examining how artists spanning three centuries have approached their present—their now—using similar topics and motifs, this exhibition is a visual exploration of how values, societal customs, and art subjects have evolved over time.

Titled after and inspired by the Emily Dickinson poem, Forever is Composed of Nows presents the concept that whether an artist is responding to history or looking to the future, their creativity exists in the present, and every moment, past or future, was or will be a present moment—a now—for those experiencing it.

At Everson Museum of Art, Syracuse

401 Harrison Street Syracuse, NY 13202 Tel (315) 474 6064

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.